Isle of Wight Festival 2024: Dates, line-up, set times, how to get tickets, weather forecast and travel info
We’ve put together the most important information you will need ahead of this year’s Isle of Wight Festival - including who will be there, how to get there and what the weather will be like. The festival will kick off on Thursday, June 20 and run until Monday, June 24.
Who is performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?
Acts announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival are:
86TVs
Andrew Cushin
Angelina Mango
Angelo Palladino
Beth McCarthy
Beverley Knight
Bradley Simpson
Big Knight In
Blossoms
Caity Baser
Cian Ducrot
Coach Party
Corella
Crowded House
Dagny
Fantas
Feeder
Fitz & The Fearless Dogs
Freddie Lennox
Georgia
Germein
Green Day
Henry Moodie
His Lordship
Ivey
James Marriott
Jake Shears
Jessie J
Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems
Johnny Hates Jazz
Johnny Marr
Junodream
Keane
Kingfishr
Loreen
McFly
Mitch Sanders
Natalie Imbruglia
Noahfinnce
Nothing But Thieves
Pet Shop Boys
Picture This
Pronghorn
Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band
S Club
Scouting For Girls
Shelc
Simple Minds
Suede
Sun King
Swim School
That Peter Crouch Podcast
The Bootleg Beatles
The Darkness
The Effect
The K’s
The Lilacs
The Mary Wallopers
The Molotovs
The Pretenders
The Prodigy
The Rolling People
The Streets
The Waeve
Tim Arnold
Tom Meighan
Toyah & Robert Fripp
Venus Grrrls
Wills & The WIlling
Wunderhouse
Zara Larsson
Ticket information is available at www.isleofwightfestival.com.
How much do tickets cost?
Ticket prices (no additional fees):
Weekend with / without Camping: £269.95
Day Ticket: £120
Islander: £220.45
Student: £225.95
Teen (13-17): £225.95
Island Teen (13-17): £192.95
Older Child (9-12): £14
Younger Child (3-8): £8.40
Infant (2 & under): Free
How to get there
Foot ferry
Wightlink offers a catamaran service from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde. There is bus stations at the Ryde ferry terminal where you can catch the bus to take you directly to Festival.
It is not advised to take the Portsmouth to Fishbourne ferry if you are travelling without a vehicle, as there is no transport at the Fishbourne terminal to take you to the festival. For more information, visit the Wightlink website.
Foot passengers can travel from the hover terminal at Southsea - next to Clarence Pier - to Ryde on the Isle Of Wight. Crossings take under 10 minutes and you can then catch a bus from the Ryde Ferry terminal. For more infromation and prices, visit www.hovertravel.co.uk.
Car ferry
Wightlink also offers a car ferry between Portsmouth and Fishbourne (45 minute crossing). All you need to do is book your travel, drive to the ferry terminal, board the ferry in your car, drive off at the other side and follow the directional signage to the festival.
You can park at the Festival site and it is recommended that you pay for your car parking in advance when you buy your festival ticket.More information can be found on the Wightlink website.
Coach
Big Green Coach is the official and exclusive coach travel partner to the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 and all coach services are carbon neutral. All coaches arrive on Thursday (with additional London service on Friday) and depart the festival on the Monday, direct from the official coach station next to the festival entrance.
If you’re travelling from further afield, here’s a list of the pickup locations: Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London Croydon, London Victoria, London Richmond Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading and Sheffield.
To find out more, visit the Big Green Coach website.
Buses on the Isle of Wight
The festival shuttle buses run regularly to and from all major ports and towns direct into the festival bus station. Southern Vectis run regular shuttle buses to and from most ferry ports direct into the festival bus station, including Ryde Esplanade, for Wightlink from Portsmouth and Hovertravel from Southsea
The shuttle buses will operate from around 8am through until 3am Thursday to Monday. The last buses will be at midday on Monday.
There are also regular service buses that will bring festival goers to Newport where you can walk up to the festival or catch a shuttle to the festival campsites. For more information, visit the Southern Vectis website.
What can you not bring in?
The following things are banned from being brought into the festival:
What will the weather be like?
According to the Met Office, here is what the weather has in store for Newport on the Isle of Wight.
- Thursday, June 20: “Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.” Temperatures between 12° and 20°.
- Friday, June 21: “Sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.” Temperatures between 21° 13°.
- Saturday, June 22: “Cloudy.” Temperatures between 15° and 19°.
- Sunday, June 23: “Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.” Temperatures between 14° and 20°.
