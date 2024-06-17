Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music fans are set to travel to the Isle of Wight in their thousands this week as one of the UK’s most popular festivals returns - here is everything you need to know.

We’ve put together the most important information you will need ahead of this year’s Isle of Wight Festival - including who will be there, how to get there and what the weather will be like. The festival will kick off on Thursday, June 20 and run until Monday, June 24.

Who is performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Acts announced for this year’s Isle of Wight Festival are:

86TVs

Andrew Cushin

Angelina Mango

Angelo Palladino

Beth McCarthy

Beverley Knight

Bradley Simpson

Big Knight In

Blossoms

Caity Baser

Cian Ducrot

Coach Party

Corella

Crowded House

Dagny

Fantas

Feeder

Fitz & The Fearless Dogs

Freddie Lennox

Georgia

Germein

Green Day

Henry Moodie

His Lordship

Ivey

James Marriott

Jake Shears

Jessie J

Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems

Johnny Hates Jazz

Johnny Marr

Junodream

Keane

Kingfishr

Loreen

McFly

McFly at Victorious Festival in Southsea in 2023.

Mitch Sanders

Natalie Imbruglia

Noahfinnce

Nothing But Thieves

Pet Shop Boys

Picture This

Pronghorn

Rick Parfitt Jnr & The RPJ Band

S Club

Scouting For Girls

Shelc

Simple Minds

Suede

Sun King

Swim School

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The Bootleg Beatles

The Darkness

The Effect

The K’s

The Lilacs

The Mary Wallopers

The Molotovs

The Pretenders

The Prodigy

The Rolling People

The Streets

The Waeve

Tim Arnold

Tom Meighan

Toyah & Robert Fripp

Venus Grrrls

Wills & The WIlling

Wunderhouse

Zara Larsson

Ticket information is available at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices (no additional fees):

Weekend with / without Camping: £269.95

Day Ticket: £120

Islander: £220.45

Student: £225.95

Teen (13-17): £225.95

Island Teen (13-17): £192.95

Older Child (9-12): £14

Younger Child (3-8): £8.40

Infant (2 & under): Free

How to get there

Foot ferry

Wightlink offers a catamaran service from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde. There is bus stations at the Ryde ferry terminal where you can catch the bus to take you directly to Festival.

It is not advised to take the Portsmouth to Fishbourne ferry if you are travelling without a vehicle, as there is no transport at the Fishbourne terminal to take you to the festival. For more information, visit the Wightlink website.

Hovercraft

Foot passengers can travel from the hover terminal at Southsea - next to Clarence Pier - to Ryde on the Isle Of Wight. Crossings take under 10 minutes and you can then catch a bus from the Ryde Ferry terminal. For more infromation and prices, visit www.hovertravel.co.uk.

Car ferry

Wightlink also offers a car ferry between Portsmouth and Fishbourne (45 minute crossing). All you need to do is book your travel, drive to the ferry terminal, board the ferry in your car, drive off at the other side and follow the directional signage to the festival.

You can park at the Festival site and it is recommended that you pay for your car parking in advance when you buy your festival ticket.More information can be found on the Wightlink website.

Coach

Big Green Coach is the official and exclusive coach travel partner to the Isle of Wight Festival 2024 and all coach services are carbon neutral. All coaches arrive on Thursday (with additional London service on Friday) and depart the festival on the Monday, direct from the official coach station next to the festival entrance.

If you’re travelling from further afield, here’s a list of the pickup locations: Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London Croydon, London Victoria, London Richmond Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading and Sheffield.

To find out more, visit the Big Green Coach website.

Buses on the Isle of Wight

The festival shuttle buses run regularly to and from all major ports and towns direct into the festival bus station. Southern Vectis run regular shuttle buses to and from most ferry ports direct into the festival bus station, including Ryde Esplanade, for Wightlink from Portsmouth and Hovertravel from Southsea

The shuttle buses will operate from around 8am through until 3am Thursday to Monday. The last buses will be at midday on Monday.

There are also regular service buses that will bring festival goers to Newport where you can walk up to the festival or catch a shuttle to the festival campsites. For more information, visit the Southern Vectis website.

What can you not bring in?

The following things are banned from being brought into the festival:

Glass

Candles

Gas canisters larger than 300g

Smoke canisters

Knives

Illegal substances

Legal Highs

Nitrous Oxide

Laser pens

Megaphones

Fireworks

Flares

Poles, banners and flags

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Any items which may be used as a weapon

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, here is what the weather has in store for Newport on the Isle of Wight.