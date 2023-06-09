News you can trust since 1877
Jeremy Kyle: Inquest into Portsmouth man who died after filming an episode of ITV show to be held this month

The inquest into the death of a man who died shortly after filming an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show will be held later this month – more than four years after his passing.
By David George
Published 9th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Stephen Dymond, 63, is believed to have taken his own life in the days after filming for the ITV show in May 2019 – appearing on the programme accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee.

A lie detector test said he was lying before the relationship ended, although it is accepted that these are not 100 per cent accurate.

Steve Dymond, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019Steve Dymond, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019
Steve Dymond, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019
Last year, a Channel 4 documentary also revealed the final text sent by Mr Dymond, who held host Jeremy Kyle responsible.

During the documentary Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime, a show worker tells the investigation: ‘I felt like I had blood on my hands. We felt like we killed someone.’

Steve’s landlady Shelley Thaxter, 58, who found his body, said: ‘Steve told me that when he was on this stage, Jeremy Kyle basically, laid into him, saying you’re a liar. He couldn’t get off the stage. It’s like a cat caught in the headlights.’

When she called programme makers to tell them about his death she claims their first reaction was to worry about losing their jobs.

A pre-inquest hearing in 2020 was told that Mr Kyle will be treated as an ‘interested person’ in the full inquest, who will be treated as someone who may have ‘caused or contributed’ to Mr Dymond’s death.

A few months after the documentary was released, the inquest into Mr Dymond’s death was put on hold following the death of his mother. Now, the coroner is preparing for the inquest to take place – more than four years after the TV guest died.

The inquest hearing into Mr Dymond’s death will be taking place at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Monday, June 26.

In the aftermath of his death, The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV executives, and discussions were held in the Houses of Parliament about the personal impacts of the programme.

Jeremy Kyle himself is now a presenter for TalkRadio and TalkTV.

