Pictured: Jo Eamey from Stop domestic abuse, Michelle Treacher from Hope into Action, Revd Canon Bob White, Dannii Barham from Catherine Booth House and Claire Haque from Two Saints at St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Event organisers are excited to host a ‘joyful’ service at St Mary’s church, Portsea after last year’s event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Waldron, editor of The News, is looking forward to welcoming the community to join him at the celebration, set to take place on December 5 from 3pm.

He said: ‘It will be great to be back in the wonderful surroundings of St Mary's Church to put on our annual Christingle service.

‘It is always a special occasion and even more so this year as we take the opportunity to pause and reflect on all that we have endured since our last event in 2019 and all that we have achieved as a united community to get through it.

‘We welcome one and all to join us.’

There will be a special guest appearance from Pompey manager Danny Cowley, as well as Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan - as well as The News’ mascot Chipper.

There will also be a collection for Comfort and Joy 2021, a festive gift voucher donation appeal run by The News in partnership with Churches Homeless Action, HIVE Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council.

Funds collected will support ten charities across the area: Two Saints Portsmouth, Stop Domestic Abuse, the Roberts Centre, Catherine Booth House, the Society of St James, Sunday Suppers, Portsmouth Churches Housing, Life House, Friends Without Borders, and Hope Into Action.

Revd Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Portsea and area dean of Portsmouth, said: ‘We have for many years looked forward to welcoming The News and many others to the Carols and Christingle early in December.

‘Sadly last year we were unable to host the celebration – so we look forward this year to celebrating the sharing of the light of the Christmas story in the darkness of the world around us.

‘For me it is always a celebration which is joyful and has the added bonus of meeting Chipper again.’

Pupils from Newbridge and Penhale School will be singing, along with the St Mary’s church choir.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron