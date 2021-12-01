It is time to find out who were your most played artists for the last year – as well as your most played songs.

The Wrapped roundup will also tell you exactly how many minutes you have listed to on the app since the start of 2021 (you might want to look away now).

But can you share your results with your friends?

Spotify Wrapped has unveiled new features for 2021. Picture: Spotify

What are the new features for 2021?

Here’s all you need to know:

Can you share your Spotify Wrapped 2021 with friends?

Yes! You can show off your favourite songs and artists to your friends across a variety of platforms.

Spotify will let you post your Wrapped cards on on social channels like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook same as previous years – but now also on TikTok.

There is a share button inside your Spotify app when you access your Wrapped roundup.

What new features have Spotify introduced for 2021?

Spotify has introduced a lot of new bells and whistles to the Wrapped roundups for 2021.

Including:

- 2021: The Movie – This feature pairs your top songs with classic scenes from a movie that’s all about you.

- Your Audio Aura – Spotify have worked with an aura expert to visualize your audio aura based on your top two music moods.

- Playing Cards – This is an interactive, data-based game that you play and then share with your friends. It displays several statements about your listening this year and you’ll have to guess which are true.

- 2021 Wrapped Blend – Tapping into the new Blend feature launched this year, Spotify fans can see how their 2021 music tastes match up with friends, stream their blended playlist, and share their results on social.

What was that about Audio Auras?

Spotify have teamed up with Mystic Michaela – the host of Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela – to make individualised auras for your Wrapped roundups in 2021.

This includes:

- Purple: This aura color pairs well with passionate music listeners. Purple auras tune in to get amped up, entertained, and moving while they navigate the twists and turns of their day.

- Green: Calm, analytical, and introspective are the traits that describe a green aura. These listeners gravitate toward complex music to tame their fast-moving minds.

- Pink: Often described as the hopeless romantics of the aura spectrum, pinks view the world with a sense of optimistic, childlike wonder.

- Orange: Oranges are the rebellious and bold type. They share a need for high-energy, confidence-boosting sounds.

- Yellow: Yellows like their music to align them to the goals of their day, fueling their need for focus, motivation, and self improvement all while reducing any nerves that could get in the way.

- Blue: Blues are wistful or emotional, and this hue reflects listeners who seek out music to feel their feelings out loud.

