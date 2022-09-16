The event has also been part of an eight-week project in which young people involved with Motiv8 have been creating art and exploring different ways to work together to create.

It will take place at St Margaret’s Church and will start at 10am until 4pm, and this is the third exhibition that Charla Grant has helped organise.

The Joy Jam Art Exhibition is taking place at the weekend

Charla, the founder of Grateful Arts Club, said: ‘It was a really difficult decision whether or not to go ahead, but I do think that we all need some joy at the moment with everything going on.

‘It is a really great vessel to create this message because we are all creative but there is something special when we create together and we explore the theme of joy.’

The founder is also asking people who are attending to bring along at least one donation to the pantry which is a necessity amid the current cost of living crisis, as well as the launch of the ‘With Thankful Hearts’ campaign, which is encouraging people to donate food to pantries, and adopt a food bank for the rest of the year.

Clare Ansell, MOTIV8 Chief Executive Officer, said: ‘Positive emotions do so much for our brains and bodies and that’s why here at Motiv8 we are always looking for opportunities which encourage young people, to express themselves, learn new things and ultimately find their joy.’

The event is due to also see a number of pieces of artwork that have paid tribute to the Queen and will be going ahead in her honour to ensure that the young people of the charity receive the necessary help and support.

The event will also see live music, an independent market, raffles, MAKE at Aldingbourne Trust stand and food and drink.