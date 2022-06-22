The Bivol Trust aims to provide social opportunities and skills development for people with disabilities aged from 11 to 45 years.
It was recently presented with an award from the Arts Council as part of its Let’s Create Platinum Jubilee Fund with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation.
The funding was used to write, record, and perform a special jubilee song with the charity’s music partners, the Beth Oliver Band, titled ‘That’s Our Queen (You Know What I Mean)’.
A celebratory live streaming event was held at the Irish Club in Elm Grove on June 16, when the song was formally released online.
Debbie Edwards, chair of The Bivol Trust, said that this was a ‘fabulous’ evening enjoyed by all.
She added: ‘We at The Bivol Trust are very excited to see the song released on live streaming.
‘It has been fantastic to bring people of all abilities together, the sense of achievement from everybody was wonderful and we are very grateful to the Arts Council for supporting this project.’
There will also be a ‘That’s Our Queen (You Know What I Mean)’ CD produced.
It has been offering support groups for more than 20 years, and welcomes everyone no matter their disability or additional need.