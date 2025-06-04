The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 133 lucky winners in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight scooping up a combined prize total of £2,185,000 for high-value prizes.

New research from turvallinen-kasino analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) after the winners of the June Premium Bonds prize draw were announced, with six lucky people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, nine people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight won £50,000, 18 people won £25,000, and 37 people won £10,000. Of the 133 winners from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,179.

At the national level, there were 1,349 winners of high-value prizes for the month of June. In total £41,620,000 was won between 2,934 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 159 winners scooping up £50,000, 317 securing £25,000, and 792 welcoming £10,000.

Markus Kanerva, CEO of turvallinen-kasino said: “Premium Bonds are a great way to save without locking your money away - especially if you’re saving for something like a summer holiday. Many people really start to feel the pinch at this time of year with the school holidays, trips away, and other extra expenses.

“Whether you’re setting some funds aside for an event or just trying to get better with saving without taking risks, they offer a bit of excitement with a monthly tax-free prize draw and peace of mind knowing your savings are safe.”

You can check your account via the NS&I website to see if you are a winner.