Jury called for inquest after man died in Hampshire industrial incident in September 2020

A jury will be sworn in for an inquest into a man who died in an industrial incident, a court has ruled.
By David George
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:43 BST

On September 13, 2020, Rodney Tiller died following an incident at a yard opposite The Dell Cottage off Winchester Road, Shedfield.

Today, the inquest into his death took a step forward – but his family will have to wait a few more months for answers.

Winchester Coroners Court. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo AgencyWinchester Coroners Court. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency
Winchester Coroners Court. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency
Assistant coroner Rachel Spearing says ‘a great deal’ of evidence has been gathered, including from the Health and Safety Executive, and the inquest is due to begin in full later this year. However, a jury will also be brought in for the proceedings.

She said: ‘Given the circumstances an inquest was necessary and it was agreed for a slightly longer period than usual to carry out the necessary investigations.

‘Once this was completed, it came back to the coroner and then we carry on to conclude the investigation into Rodney’s death.

‘We will be hearing this inquest in front of a jury. To Rodney’s family, I am very sorry for your loss.’

As previously reported in The News, a 52-year-old man died after an industrial incident in Shedfield, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary immediately liaised with the Health and Safety Executive.

The inquest into Mr Tiller's death is due to begin on Monday, September 18, and is expected to last a week.

An inquest is held to establish the events surrounding a death that is considered to have been unexpected – but does not apportion blame.

