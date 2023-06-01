On September 13, 2020, Rodney Tiller died following an incident at a yard opposite The Dell Cottage off Winchester Road, Shedfield.

Today, the inquest into his death took a step forward – but his family will have to wait a few more months for answers.

Assistant coroner Rachel Spearing says ‘a great deal’ of evidence has been gathered, including from the Health and Safety Executive, and the inquest is due to begin in full later this year. However, a jury will also be brought in for the proceedings.

She said: ‘Given the circumstances an inquest was necessary and it was agreed for a slightly longer period than usual to carry out the necessary investigations.

‘Once this was completed, it came back to the coroner and then we carry on to conclude the investigation into Rodney’s death.

‘We will be hearing this inquest in front of a jury. To Rodney’s family, I am very sorry for your loss.’

As previously reported in The News, a 52-year-old man died after an industrial incident in Shedfield, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary immediately liaised with the Health and Safety Executive.

The inquest into Mr Tiller's death is due to begin on Monday, September 18, and is expected to last a week.