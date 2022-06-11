Justin Bieber (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Canadian pop superstar, who has cancelled upcoming shows on his Purpose tour, explained he was suffering from ‘pretty serious’ Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Posting a video on Instagram, the 28-year-old said: ‘It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

‘As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Bieber attempts to smile, blink, and move his face but one side remained still as he continued to speak.

He added: ‘So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

‘I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.

‘I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it.’

The singer said he has been doing facial exercises to try to regain movement, but it will take time to recover.

He added: ’We don’t know how much time it is going to be but it’s going to be okay, I have hope and I trust God. I trust it is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now but in the meantime I am going to rest.’

Here’s what to watch out for when it comes to Ramsay Hunt syndrome according to Facial Palsy:

- A rash or blisters in or around the ear, scalp or hair line

- The rash/blisters are often painful

- Weakness on the affected side of your face which causes the facial muscles to droop

- Difficulty closing the eye or blinking on the affected side

- Altered taste on the affected half of the tongue

- Loss of facial expression on the affected side