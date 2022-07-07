Katie Price told her fans that she will be taking a break from her platforms.

The 44-year-old built up a large following of 2.7m on Instagram, by regularly sharing updates about her life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Price leaving Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex, where she was sentenced to an 18-month community order with 150 hours of community service with an additional 20 hours for breach of a suspended sentence for driving matters. She was also ordered to pay £1,500 court costs, for breaching a restraining order. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

In a statement on the platform, Ms Price said: ‘I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me.’

She captioned the post with a several heart emojis, before stopping followers from commenting on her post.

Ms Price has been a figure of controversy in recent months.

She avoided jail breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

The celebrity sent her a message, calling her a ‘gutter slag’ and other inflammatory insults.

Ms Penticost is partners with Kieran Hayler.

Price pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court on June 24.

She was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 150 hours of community service and an additional 20 hours for breach of a suspended sentence for driving matters.

Ms Price also had to pay £1,500 in court costs.

Judge Stephen Mooney told her: ‘In my judgement, this offence was committed out of anger.

‘The words you used were highly offensive and inflammatory so the breach cannot be considered minor.

‘In my judgement, balancing the aggravating and mitigating and aggravating factors, the appropriate sentence is a medium level community order.’

The controversial figure was been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

This was imposed at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on June 3, 2019.