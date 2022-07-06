The 23-year-old makeup artist, who only entered the Love Island villa a few days ago, received backlash on social media on Sunday night (June 3) after her comments on allergies caused a stir with viewers.

Mollie, who is from Southampton, appeared on a pre-recorded VT on Sunday’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, where she stated: ‘I actually dated a boy with loads of allergies.

Mollie Salmon is a new Love Island bombshell.

‘When you go to a restaurant and you can’t eat anything on the menu, and it’s really frustrating.’

After Mollie’s comment on the show, allergy charity Allergy UK took to social media platform Twitter to share their disappointment over the statement.

The charity tweeted: ‘We’re disappointed with statements made by a @LoveIsland contestant in Sun Ep of AfterSun re food allergies. It highlights why we need better awareness around the reality of living with allergies. We urge speaking up about allergies yet such attitudes make it harder to do so.’

The Love Island contestant’s family have now released a statement to apologise for the comments on her behalf.

On Instagram, the statement said: ‘On behalf of Mollie we’d like to apologise for any upset caused by the allergy comment made.

'This was not said with any bad intentions and wasn’t said to purposely be offensive or upset anyone. Mollie herself suffers from an allergy to seafood! Thank you for the continued love and support.’

Mollie joined Love Island as a bombshell on Sunday night alongside five other new girls as part of the ‘Casa Amor twist’ that the series is known for.

The new girls were placed in the original Love Island villa while the female contestants were sent to Casa Amor with six new boys.