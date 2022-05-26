Scott Lemon, 42, is still recovering at his Shirrell Heath home following a horror crash on April 30.

The self-employed businessman was sent flying through the air after white Peugeot Partner veered into him – needing an operation on his knee, kneecap, and shin in the process.

Mr Lemon told The News: ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever go back on the road again, I don’t know if I can.

‘I’ll have to get back to driving soon, as it's part of my job, but I’m not sure about riding a bike.

‘You’re just so exposed, and sometimes there is just nothing you can do.

‘I just worries me a bit, as I have a wife and kids, so maybe I’ll have to give it a miss in the future.’

The keen motorcyclist said ‘there is nothing really left’ of his wrecked bike, with every panel on it damaged in the collision.

A 45-year-old man from Emsworth was arrested on suspicion of driving over the alcohol limit.

Mr Lemon is due to return to hospital for scans on his lower back and elbow – though no dates are finalised.

Speaking about his injuries, the father of two said ‘everything is inflamed’ and progress has been slow.

He explained: ‘I’m a very active person, so I’ve always been motivated to do as much as I can and crack on with whatever needs doing

‘Being restricted and not able to is quite frustrating.’

While he has been recovering, more pressure has been placed on his wife Kate.

She is having to not only look after husband, but also both children, Logan, and Madison.

Mr Lemon said his own business, where he installs renewable heating systems, is also feeling the strain.

Parts of the job can only be completed by him at present, and he said some requests from customers ‘can’t wait’ despite his afflictions.

‘It’s a nightmare’, he added.

‘I’m hoping to get back to it soon, but at the moment, I can’t do anything.

‘My business will survive, but it is just difficult.