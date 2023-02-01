Responders and concerned residents flocked to the scene in Kensington Road, Copnor, on Monday afternoon following the crash. A silver Audi was seen travelling down Winton Road before crashing into a parked Blue Vauxhall, causing severe damage to it and an adjacent house.

Now, the property involved has been boarded up, with the wreckage also being cleared away. Damage to the home can still be seen, with police tape still in place around the house and damage to the front wall clearly visible.

The condition of the house in Kensington Road, Copnor, after a crash on January 30. A silver Audi hit a parked blue Vauxhall, which then collided into the wall.

The News understands that the driver may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, although this has not been confirmed by the emergency services. A police spokeswoman confirmed paramedics treated the driver at the scene.

She said: ‘Police were called at 12.47pm on Monday, January 30, to reports of a collision in Kensington Road. A car had been in collision with a parked vehicle, which then collided with the front of a house.

‘The ambulance service attended to the driver.’

The road has since been reopened.

Police tape still remains in front of the house. Kensington Road has since been reopened.

Richard Hudson, 32, of Waterlooville, said he saw the vehicle while walking along Burrfields Road, near Stubbington Avenue, before the crash.

He told The News: ‘I was walking back from my lunch break with a colleague when we saw a car driving erratically over the railway bridge. The front right bumper was dragging along the road, it drew our attention as we could hear it.

‘The car smashed into the curb, before moving over into the middle lane as it was heading towards Copnor Road.’

Neighbours ran onto the street to help the stricken driver. One eye witness, Lauren, said a nurse checked the driver’s pulse before paramedics arrived.

She was pleased people came together in such a stressful time. As previously reported in The News, she added: ‘The emergency services were brilliant.

‘They were here in minutes. Everyone was out in a flash to help out. There’s a proper community here.’

Residents were alerted to the commotion with a loud bang. One local resident said: ‘It’s terrible what happened. There was an almighty crash.