Neighbours swarm to help 'lucky' driver after Audi slams into parked car and house on 'awful road'
CONCERNED residents poured into a street to help a driver who crashed into a house and parked vehicle.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision in Kensington Road, Copnor, this afternoon. One local resident said a silver Audi came hurtling down Winton Road and clipped parked vehicles before slamming into a blue Vauxhall.
He told The News: ‘It’s terrible what happened. There was an almighty crash. It was one hell of a bang. I’ve never heard anything like it.’
Another Kensington Road resident, Lauren, said she heard the collision while in her kitchen. ‘The bang was so loud it made my lamp shake.
‘The driver was being helped out of the car and then put into an ambulance. Oil was pouring out of the car.
‘He's lucky not to be more hurt. His son was there as well.’ Lauren added one local resident was a nurse, who ran over to the stricken driver to check his pulse before an ambulance arrived.
‘The emergency services were brilliant,’ she added. ‘They were here in minutes. Everyone was out in a flash to help out.
‘There’s a proper community here.’ The neighbours agreed the street has become prone to speeding drivers and unsafe road conditions.
Lauren, who has lived in Kensington Road for three years, said she has seen roughly four crashes on the junction within the last six months. ‘The road here is awful,’ she said, ‘people use it as a rat run.’
Another resident concurred, he said: ‘It’s the worst I can remember. There are so many speeding vehicles and parked cars clogging the road, it’s ridiculous.’
He added the 20mph speed limit sign on Kirby Road is not shown on Kensington Road despite the speed limit being in place. He added the condition of the road is ‘disgusting’, and that along with congestion around Mayfield School, would lead to more crashes.
Another neighbour said: ‘Since they changed the traffic lights at Stubbington Avenue, this road has been very dangerous.’ A police spokesman said officers were called at 12.47pm. The road was shut while officers investigated.
He added a parked car and the wall of a house ‘sustained damage’ in the collision. ‘The incident is ongoing and enquiries are in the early stages to establish the circumstances,’ he said.