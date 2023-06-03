News you can trust since 1877
'Serious' crash on the M27 leaves all lanes blocked in both directions - with road expected to be closed for 'several hours' police reveal

A ‘serious’ crash on the M27 has left all lanes blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and 7 around 4pm today – close to the M3 interchange. It has led to delays building in the area.

A police statement said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M27. The eastbound and westbound carriageways are currently closed between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

‘We expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours. We are advising people to seek an alternative route and avoid the area. An update will be provided at a later time.’

A social media post form live travel service Romanse said: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays from J4/#M3.’

M27 crashM27 crash
