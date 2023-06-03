The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and 7 around 4pm today – close to the M3 interchange. It has led to delays building in the area.

A police statement said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M27. The eastbound and westbound carriageways are currently closed between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

‘We expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours. We are advising people to seek an alternative route and avoid the area. An update will be provided at a later time.’

A social media post form live travel service Romanse said: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to RTI, delays from J4/#M3.’

