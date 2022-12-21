Kind-hearted Portsmouth family shares the love this Christmas by helping those less fortunate

The Love family have spread Christmas cheer for the last three years, but this year, Kylie’s three children, James, 7, Jake, 6, and Kiarra, 5, asked her if they could do something bigger to help as many people as they can.

Kylie Love and her family are spreading a bit of Christmas kindness by raising money and asking for donations that can be given to those that are less fortunate Pictured: Daniel and Kylie Love with their children James 7, Jake 6, Kiarra 5, Jamie 2 mounths at their home in Southsea, Portsmouth on Thursday 1st December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Kylie said: ‘They want to help families who don’t have a lot this year. We have been doing this for the last three years.

‘Last year, we put it on Facebook for a few families in need but this year, they want to do it a bit bigger.

‘If they see a homeless person, they say ‘mummy can we give them some money for food’ because they want to help people, and obviously I don’t take their pocket money but we go and get some food, just to give something back.’

The family have experienced their own hardships as they spent a nine month stint in a hostel after their landlord wanted their home back, resulting in them not being financially stable.

She said: ‘We have gone through really hard times as a family. We were put into a hostel about six years ago and we had nothing and we needed help so it is nice to give back.

‘We had two children and I was pregnant with my third and we didn’t have enough money for a deposit while we were waiting for our original deposit to come back.’

They are going to be taking donations from now until the week before Christmas, where they will then begin distributing what they have acquired to people that express that they need help.

