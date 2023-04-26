King Charles III Coronation: Portsmouth residents are searching for street parties more than any other place in the country
More people in Portsmouth are searching for coronation parties to attend than anywhere else in the county, according to new figures.
People across the UK is due to host more than 7,000 street parties over the May 6 coronation weekend when King Charles III is crowned – and Portsmouth residents are relentlessly searching for the nearest parties taking place, according to GetAgent.
The experts analysed Google searches for words including ‘Coronation street party’ and ‘street party near me’ and found that the results for Portsmouth were the highest, with Bristol and London ranking second and third.
Portsmouth City Council opened applications for road closures back in February when it also announced it would cover the costs of the closures and insurance to allow the celebrations to go ahead.
The council recently revealed the road closures in the Portsmouth area for street parties to go ahead and the list is long with more than 60 road closures being put in place across the weekend.
The surrounding areas including Havant, Waterlooville and Emsworth are also going to be hosting a number of parties and some of the road closures for these areas have also been announced via the borough council.
Colby Short, co-founder and CEO of GetAgent, said: ‘Street parties are a fantastic way of getting to know your neighbours, and creating a strong sense of community in the area where you live. With the King’s upcoming coronation taking place soon, the weekend will be the perfect time for many to host street parties in their local areas.’