King Charles III Coronation: Selsey Avenue in Gosport transformed into Coronation extravaganza with over 4.5km of bunting
The street is decked out with a sea of blue, red and white bunting ahead of the Coronation.
Selsey Avenue celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year by hosting a street party – but when the residents placed their bunting order they thought they were getting four lots of ten metres each, but instead received 40.
With 12 party goers receiving 40 lots of ten metres worth of bunting each, the street had over 4.5 km of bunting at their disposal to make their road one of the most striking in the area.
The organisers made the decision to store the bunting in the event of needing them for a Coronation – and after over seven hours of hard work, the street has been transformed once again into a showstopper.
Linda Ince, one of the organisers, said: ‘It is amazing, the photos don’t do it justice, you have to drive down here and see it for yourself.
‘It took everybody about seven or eight hours. We had a team down one end and we were the other end.
‘The road is very wide and very long, but we had a team of us putting it all up.
‘We said we would save it for the next Coronation which is what we have done so we stored it and got it all out again.’
The street will be hosting their Coronation street party on May 7 from 11am onwards and they have organised entertainment, music and the Mayor will be there to kick-start the festivities.