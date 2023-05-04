Selsey Avenue celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year by hosting a street party – but when the residents placed their bunting order they thought they were getting four lots of ten metres each, but instead received 40.

With 12 party goers receiving 40 lots of ten metres worth of bunting each, the street had over 4.5 km of bunting at their disposal to make their road one of the most striking in the area.

The residents of Selsey Avenue, Gosport have covered the entire avenue in bunting in readiness for the Kings Coronations. Pictured - Selsey Avenue, Gosport Photos by Alex Shute

The organisers made the decision to store the bunting in the event of needing them for a Coronation – and after over seven hours of hard work, the street has been transformed once again into a showstopper.

Linda Ince, one of the organisers, said: ‘It is amazing, the photos don’t do it justice, you have to drive down here and see it for yourself.

‘It took everybody about seven or eight hours. We had a team down one end and we were the other end.

‘The road is very wide and very long, but we had a team of us putting it all up.

‘We said we would save it for the next Coronation which is what we have done so we stored it and got it all out again.’

