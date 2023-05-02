News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

King Charles III Coronation: Thousands of celebratory events are taking place across the country

Hampshire is hosting hundreds of events to celebrate the Coronation – and there is a huge list of things happening.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:53 BST

Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the event, according to figures from road management company one.network.

The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, which is approximately the equivalent distance from Westminster Abbey to Land’s End in Cornwall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: King Charles III Coronation: What is happening over the May bank holiday in Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth, Fareham, Waterloovile, Fratton and Basingstoke?

Communities are preparing to celebrate the coronation at more than 3,000 street parties. Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network shared with the PA news agency. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'connor/PA WireCommunities are preparing to celebrate the coronation at more than 3,000 street parties. Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network shared with the PA news agency. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'connor/PA Wire
Communities are preparing to celebrate the coronation at more than 3,000 street parties. Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network shared with the PA news agency. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'connor/PA Wire
Most Popular

Hampshire and Kent are in joint first place as the most celebratory counties, each with 251 street parties.

SEE ALSO: Families enjoy day of community spirit in Fratton as beloved St Mary's May Fayre returns

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most popular day for street parties is May 7, with 62 per cent of the people planning their celebrations for the day after King Charles III Coronation.

James Harris, chief executive one.network, said: ‘t’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.

‘Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.’

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationHampshireEngland