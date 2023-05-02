King Charles III Coronation: Thousands of celebratory events are taking place across the country
Hampshire is hosting hundreds of events to celebrate the Coronation – and there is a huge list of things happening.
Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the event, according to figures from road management company one.network.
The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, which is approximately the equivalent distance from Westminster Abbey to Land’s End in Cornwall.
Hampshire and Kent are in joint first place as the most celebratory counties, each with 251 street parties.
The most popular day for street parties is May 7, with 62 per cent of the people planning their celebrations for the day after King Charles III Coronation.
James Harris, chief executive one.network, said: ‘t’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.
‘Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.’