A number of Hampshire people have received recognition from King Charles III in his Birthday Honours List.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While nationally the likes of David Beckham, Gary Oldman, and Claudia Winkelman have made the headlines. Closer to home there were several incredible people from the local area whose services to charity, sport, economics, ocean science, and much more, were all recognised.

King Charles has honoured a number of people from Hampshire in his Birthday Honours List.

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country. Over1,200 people have been acknowledged across the UK this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, has received a damehood. She told the PA news agency: “It is lovely to be appreciated in this way, and I’m very conscious that everything I have ever got done has been with the help and efforts of others. So I’m feeling very grateful on many counts today.”

Honoured for his services to surgery and patient safety, Professor Peter Andrew Brennan, a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon, has received an OBE. Having worked at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust since 2003, he said he was “blown away” by the news and described it as “the most extra-ordinary thing that has ever happened in my career”.

Thomas Gordon Roddick, who founded The Roddick Foundation, has received a Knight Bachelor for his services to charity and philanthropy. The charity was started with his late wife Anita Roddick. who also founded The Body Shop, and it supports and funds project in the areas of social, labour and environmental justice, and human rights.

The full list of Hampshire people honoured can be found below:

Dame:

Penny Mordaunt

Knights Bachelor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Gordon Roddick. Founder, The Roddick Foundation. For services to Charity and Philanthropy. (Emsworth, Hampshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)Professor Joanne Blanden. Professor in Economics, University of Surrey. For services to Economics. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Professor Peter Andrew Brennan. Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, and Honorary Professor of Surgery, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. For services to Surgery and Patient Safety. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Monica Josephine Vaughan. For services to Sport. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cocoran. Fundraiser, The Rifles Regimental Association. For services to The Rifles Charities and to Veterans. (Havant, Hampshire)Julie Frances Stewart (Julie Pringle Stewart). Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer, National Oceanography Centre. For services to Ocean Science. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Brian Cole. On-Call Firefighter, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Bishops Waltham. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Zoe Huggins. Chair, Lighthouse Learning Trust, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Gosport, Hampshire)

Raymond Charles Jukes. For services to Education and Young People. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Gerald Spencer. For services to the community in Bedhampton, Hampshire. (Havant, Hampshire)

The Reverend Reginald Charles Sweet. For services to the Veteran Community in Gosport, Hampshire. (Stockbridge, Hampshire)