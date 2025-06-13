King's Birthday Honours List 2025: Every Portsmouth and Hampshire individual recognised by King Charles III
While nationally the likes of David Beckham, Gary Oldman, and Claudia Winkelman have made the headlines. Closer to home there were several incredible people from the local area whose services to charity, sport, economics, ocean science, and much more, were all recognised.
Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country. Over1,200 people have been acknowledged across the UK this year.
Former Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt, has received a damehood. She told the PA news agency: “It is lovely to be appreciated in this way, and I’m very conscious that everything I have ever got done has been with the help and efforts of others. So I’m feeling very grateful on many counts today.”
Honoured for his services to surgery and patient safety, Professor Peter Andrew Brennan, a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon, has received an OBE. Having worked at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust since 2003, he said he was “blown away” by the news and described it as “the most extra-ordinary thing that has ever happened in my career”.
Thomas Gordon Roddick, who founded The Roddick Foundation, has received a Knight Bachelor for his services to charity and philanthropy. The charity was started with his late wife Anita Roddick. who also founded The Body Shop, and it supports and funds project in the areas of social, labour and environmental justice, and human rights.
The full list of Hampshire people honoured can be found below:
Dame:
Penny Mordaunt
Knights Bachelor
Thomas Gordon Roddick. Founder, The Roddick Foundation. For services to Charity and Philanthropy. (Emsworth, Hampshire)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)Professor Joanne Blanden. Professor in Economics, University of Surrey. For services to Economics. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)
Professor Peter Andrew Brennan. Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, and Honorary Professor of Surgery, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. For services to Surgery and Patient Safety. (Romsey, Hampshire)
Monica Josephine Vaughan. For services to Sport. (Waterlooville, Hampshire)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Paul Cocoran. Fundraiser, The Rifles Regimental Association. For services to The Rifles Charities and to Veterans. (Havant, Hampshire)Julie Frances Stewart (Julie Pringle Stewart). Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer, National Oceanography Centre. For services to Ocean Science. (Fareham, Hampshire)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Brian Cole. On-Call Firefighter, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Bishops Waltham. (Southampton, Hampshire)
Zoe Huggins. Chair, Lighthouse Learning Trust, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Gosport, Hampshire)
Raymond Charles Jukes. For services to Education and Young People. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)
Peter Gerald Spencer. For services to the community in Bedhampton, Hampshire. (Havant, Hampshire)
The Reverend Reginald Charles Sweet. For services to the Veteran Community in Gosport, Hampshire. (Stockbridge, Hampshire)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.