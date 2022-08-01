Lead vocalist of chart-topping band is famous fan of Havant’s nostalgia radio station

Sharleen Spiteri, lead vocalist with Texas, has sold over 40 million records and has had three number one albums in the UK charts.

When asked in an interview for the Cork Echo, an Irish newspaper, what makes her happy these days, she said: ‘I absolutely love listening to Angel Radio. The presenters are all pensioners, and I love it.’

She then sang the ‘Angel Radio – the home of pure nostalgia’ jingle, and added: ‘It’s like a real comfort.’

Founder Tony Smith. Angel Radio, Havant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150119-5)

Station manager 67-year-old Tony Smith told The News: ‘I must admit I was surprised to learn that Sharleen is a fan of our little oasis of nostalgia, especially as we have never played any records by Texas, but there’s no reason why anybody of any age, famous or not, wouldn’t enjoy the cosy friendliness and great vintage music on Angel Radio.

‘We already have plenty of younger well-known artistes who have Angel on their ‘favourites’ list.

‘For instance, Kate Garner, daughter of Chas (Chas & Dave) is a dedicated fan who has guested on Angel Radio and has recently returned from performing on stage in the USA.

‘Although our core audience is older people, at one time a few years ago, our youngest regular phone caller was Lyla, age four, and at the same time our regular oldest phone caller was Ellen, aged 104.