The test centre near Daedalus drive has the fourth highest success rate in the country.

From April 2020 to June 2021, 65.8 per cent of students successfully gained their licence.

Graham McCall, driving instructor and founder of Driving with Confidence, said there are many reasons why the pass rate is higher.

Lee-on-the-Solent is one of the easiest places to pass your driving test in the UK - and a driving instructor explains why. Picture: Simon Hulme

He said: ‘I suppose it’s just a nice area to do your test.

‘Starting off with a nice little drive along the coast is relaxing.

‘Other test centres see you step out into multiple way roundabouts, junctions and busier roads.

‘Whereas there, it’s wide and open and next to the airport with nice views.

‘I couldn’t put my finger on one key factor as to why, but it’s nice to know.’

A-Plan insurance collated government statistics to show where the higher pass rate at Lee-on-the-Solent.

Data shows that 1201 driving tests were taken between April 2020 and June 2021.

The pass rate was 68.5 per cent for men and 56.5 per cent for women.

Graham has run his own driving school for two years, after working in the military for 32 years.

He and his two colleagues specialise in helping students with learning and mental health difficulties, such as ADHD and anxiety disorders.

Graham uses the centre as its the closest for his Gosport based pupils.

He added that the clientele, the examiners and the area around the centre could be influencing the higher pass rate.

‘It is also a really small test centre, and because it’s smaller, they don’t do as many tests.

‘That’s the easiest way to describe it, but I couldn’t say for certain why the pass rate is higher.’

