Family and friends gathered on the seafront at Hill Head to join Samantha Hope in marking her huge milestone to remember 18-year-old Elin Martin.

The ‘much-loved’ teenager died after a collision with a bus near Gunwharf Quays in January.

Sam Hope (43) from Lee-on-the-Solent, Elin's boyfriend of three years' mum, is now raising money for Lepra UK in memory of Elin by taking a dip in the ocean every day for a year. Her 200th dip took place on Friday, September 16, at Hill Head beach. Pictured is: (middle) Sam Hope with Elin's mum Deryn Martin and her son and Elin's boyfriend Ethan Hope. Picture: Sarah Standing (160922-3381)

Elin’s mum Deryn Martin, 53, said the event was perfect.

She told The News: ‘It was a beautiful and lovely evening with a gorgeous sunset.

‘It was perfect because of the atmosphere, and a lot of Elin and her brother’s friends turned up.’

In March this year, Samantha, mum to Elin’s boyfriend of three years Ethan, decided to take a dip in the sea until the end of the month in memory of Elin, while raising cash for leprosy charity Lepra.

Samantha and Elin’s friends and family wanted to fundraise for the cause to raise awareness of the disease and help people affected – which Elin had been so keen to learn about.

After being determined to carry on for Elin at the end of March, Sam said she ‘wasn’t going to stop’ and continued regularly until completing her 200th dip on Wednesday evening.

Samantha said: ‘It’s a pretty amazing achievement.

‘I started dipping in the sea when lockdown happened and the swimming pools shut but when we lost Elin I decided to go dipping in the sea from March 1 and I decided to do it for a month to make money for Lepra.

‘When I got to March 31 and did by 31 days I knew I wasn't going to stop and that I'd just carry on.

‘It's gone from there really.’

Samantha’s daily dips have so far raised about £1,400 for the Lepra charity.

Speaking about its importance, Samantha added: ‘Elin wanted to study to be a doctor and she was interested in tropical diseases. Lepra is a charity which supports with Lepra and lymphatic filariasis.

‘It's something I thought I could do to raise money for Lepra and to raise awareness that those diseases do still actually exist in this day and age.’

Elin’s boyfriend Ethan also took part in the dip in support of the charity with dozens of Elin’s loved ones, known as the ‘salty sunflowers’ turning out to show their support for the cause.

Ms Martin said 50 people turned up to Samantha’s first swim.

The Gosport resident added: ‘We all came together for her 100th, her 200th, and she’s determined to keep going.

‘She’s raised an awful lot of money.’

Ms Martin said from the charity events and fundraising pages since Elin passed away - at least four - over £10,000 has been raised Lepra UK.

She added that Elin wanted to go to university to study medicine, and wrote about tropical diseases in her personal statement.

‘She would have been immensely proud,’ Ms Martin said.

‘I never thought that amount would be raised, it’s huge.

‘The charity has said they’ve never had such a big donation through a single point.

‘As little as £6 can change a life, so over £10,000 is going to help a huge number of people.’