LEGO galore at Portsmouth's National Brick Event in the Ravelin Sports Centre

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 18:02 BST

LEGO fans of all ages were treated to a day of creativity and nostalgia on Sunday (May 4).

The Ravelin Sports Centre played host to a National Brick Event with a number of exciting features for people to get stuck into - including thousands of lego bricks which people could make their own creations from.

The event also had a large range of rare and retired sets for sale. It being Star Wars Day, they proved to be the most popular stall as people searched for new sets or for missing bricks for their own collections.

Young and old were able to enjoy the creations by talented builders and get photos with life-sized LEGO builds.

Here are 11 pictures of the spectacular event:

The National Brick Event took place in the Ravelin Sports Centre in Portsmouth on Sunday, May 4.

1. LEGO galore

The National Brick Event took place in the Ravelin Sports Centre in Portsmouth on Sunday, May 4. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Marcus Wirl with his impressive LEGO creation.

2. National Brick Day

Marcus Wirl with his impressive LEGO creation. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
A number of LEGO sets were on sale at one stand which proved popular.

3. National Brick Day Portsmouth

A number of LEGO sets were on sale at one stand which proved popular. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
A legion of LEGO people at National Brick Day in Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre.

4. National Brick Event

A legion of LEGO people at National Brick Day in Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre. | Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LegoPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice