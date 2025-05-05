The Ravelin Sports Centre played host to a National Brick Event with a number of exciting features for people to get stuck into - including thousands of lego bricks which people could make their own creations from.
The event also had a large range of rare and retired sets for sale. It being Star Wars Day, they proved to be the most popular stall as people searched for new sets or for missing bricks for their own collections.
Young and old were able to enjoy the creations by talented builders and get photos with life-sized LEGO builds.
Here are 11 pictures of the spectacular event:
