Lenny Cook: 11 photos from charity football match in aid of youngster going through 'aggressive' chemotherapy

Pompey players, fundraisers, friends and family all took to the football pitch on Friday evening in aid of a young boy who’s story has touched everyone’s hearts.
By David George
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

Lenny Cook, seven, was diagnosed with B cell high grade Lymphoma on May 2, two months after his mother noticed he sounded like he had a cold and one of his tonsils was swollen. He has since undergone three ‘aggressive’ cycles of chemotherapy and is set to have another two, and is regularly having to stay for extended periods in Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital.

His family hopes to celebrate his eventual recovery with a trip to Disneyland in Florida, USA, with a charity football match being held on Friday, June 30 in aid of their cause.

The football match fundraiser, organised by United Minds FC, saw the charity team take on Lenny’s 11 – a team made up of Lenny’s family and friends. Portsmouth FC player Marlon Pack also showed up to the game.

Here are 11 of the best photos from the match, captured by photographer Dave Haines.

Pompey player Marlon Pack will present's Lenny's mother with a signed shirt, with staff and pupils from Langstone Infant School.

1. Charity football match

Pompey player Marlon Pack will present's Lenny's mother with a signed shirt, with staff and pupils from Langstone Infant School. Photo: Dave Haines

Danielle Brophy with Pompey player Marlon Pack (R) and Nick Jordan (L) - organiser.

2. Charity football match

Danielle Brophy with Pompey player Marlon Pack (R) and Nick Jordan (L) - organiser. Photo: Dave Haines

Players coming onto the pitch.

3. Charity football match

Players coming onto the pitch. Photo: Dave Haines

Jack Farrugia was happy to see Pompey player Marlon Pack.

4. Charity football match

Jack Farrugia was happy to see Pompey player Marlon Pack. Photo: Dave Haines

