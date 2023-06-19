Lenny Cook, seven, was diagnosed with B cell high grade Lymphoma on May 2, two months after his mother noticed he sounded like he had a cold and one of his tonsils was swollen. He has since undergone three ‘aggressive’ cycles of chemotherapy and is set to have another two, and is regularly having to stay for extended periods in Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital. Lenny’s mum Danielle Brophy hopes to take Lenny and his sister to Disneyland in the USA once he has recovered from the illness. He is currently extremely ill from the effects of the treatment.

Danielle said: ‘No child should have to go through this and no parent should have to sit and watch. It is absolutely heartbreaking because you just can’t help him. So many different procedures and feeling so poorly but it’s something he has got to go through to get to the other side.’

Seven-year-old Lenny Cook has been extremely ill while undergoing his latest round of chemotherapy.

Danielle further explained that Lenny would love to visit the resort’s Marvel Avengers Campus.

She added: ‘Everyone around us has given us so much support. You couldn’t ask for better people. I’ve got messages from people I haven’t seen for ages and some people I don’t even know.’

United Minds board member Nick Jordan, a family friend of 25 years, set up an online fundraiser to support Lenny’s family.

Nick said: ‘If we can get them to America, that would be the ideal scenario. I think we’ve got the capability to do it. Once he’s better, the idea would be to book the tickets through the fundraiser and present that to him as a sort of “congratulations – you’re better.”

United Minds FC is also holding a charity football match, playing against Lenny’s family and friends, at Westleigh Park, Havant on June 30 to boost the fundraising campaign. Entry will cost a minimum of £5, with additional donations welcomed. Nick also plans to complete a sponsored Tough Mudder race for Lenny.

You can donate to Lenny’s fundraiser by visiting Nick Jordan’s Gofundme page.

