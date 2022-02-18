Baby and child swim school Puddle Ducks ran its Pyjama Week from February 13 to 20, teaching vital techniques to little swimmers and their families.

The classes aim to prepare the youngsters to be ready if they ever find themselves in water fully clothed, and lead the children through exercises to help them remember key skills for staying safe in the water.

Swimmers attending lessons at Barncroft Primary were excited to take part in the first Pyjama Week held since the pandemic.

Little swimmers take part in a pajama class with Puddle Ducks.

Ali Merrett, owner of Puddle Ducks Hampshire, said: “It is so important for children to learn about water safety and survival techniques in the water, especially after so many months out of the pool due to the pandemic.

‘Our Pyjama Week helps children to experience how it feels to be submerged in water fully clothes, and what actions they would take to reach safety.

‘With the summer months on the way and many families spending holidays or trips out by the water, these skills are more important than ever.

‘Wearing your favourite pyjamas, jumping in the water and completing activities is a novelty all children enjoy, and a memory that will stay with them – helping if they ever find themselves in trouble in the water. Everyone involved had a lot of fun.’

For more information about Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex, call 07837 715937 or visit puddleducks.com/local-teams/hampshire-west-sussex.

