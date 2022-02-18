Storm Eunice: Live updates storm causes flooding in Portsmouth as 'dangerous weather' causes disruptions and Hampshire schools closed
STORM Eunice has brought flooding, fallen trees and plenty of disruption since arriving in Portsmouth.
A red weather warning is in place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.
The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.
Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.
A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday
‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.
‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.
The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’
We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.
Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:15
- Red weather warning now in place
- There is a ‘danger to life'
- Winds of near 70mphs expected
Highest winds ever recorded clocked near Portsmouth
Winds of speeds up to 122mph - the highest on record - have been clocked at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.
Man out buying energy drink almost hit by falling Crown Bingo sign
