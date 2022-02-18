Storm Eunice: Live updates storm causes flooding in Portsmouth as 'dangerous weather' causes disruptions and Hampshire schools closed

STORM Eunice has brought flooding, fallen trees and plenty of disruption since arriving in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:16 pm

A red weather warning is in place until 3pm, while an amber weather warning remains in place until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.

Huge waves caused by Storm Eunice. Picture: Tony Hicks

Hour-by-hour forecast for Storm Eunice

A video, which you can watch at the top of this article, shows flooding at the seafront in Southsea caused by the storm.

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday

‘Flying debris resulting in danger to life.

Lamppost knocked down near Coffee Cup in Eastney. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.

Stormy conditions at the seafront in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Fresh yellow weather warning issued for after the storm in Portsmouth

The Met Office adds: ‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts.’

We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.

A jogger is seen on the promenade on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022 in Southsea, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Storm Eunice: Live updates as red warning set for Portsmouth

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:15

  • Red weather warning now in place
  • There is a ‘danger to life'
  • Winds of near 70mphs expected
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:15

Livestream from Heathrow Airport goes viral as planes fight ferocious winds

A livestream showing planes struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to Storm Eunice goes viral. Stock Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Have you been watching?

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:05

See the flooding on Southsea Common

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 14:00

Millennium Dome has had its roof blown off!!!!!!

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:45

Highest winds ever recorded clocked near Portsmouth

Winds of speeds up to 122mph - the highest on record - have been clocked at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:35

Man out buying energy drink almost hit by falling Crown Bingo sign

The sign at the Crown Bingo in Cosham which almost fell on Jamie Webb Picture: Jamie Webb

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:30

Get all the latest travel updates in our other blog

For all the latest travel updates - we have a second blog running.

It has all the updates from the roads and more.

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:15

Family left trapped after huge tree collapses

Inspecting the damage after a tree is ripped out by strong wind from Storm Eunice

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:00

Choppy waves in Emsworth

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:45

Roof blown of a shed!

Roof blown off a shed
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 12:31

Tree blown down in Havant Town Centre

