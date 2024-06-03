In its second weekend, Live at the Bandstand, has proved popular once again as locals flocked to Victoria Park to indulge in sensational acoustic music and jazz. On Saturday, June 1, Victoria Park welcomed performances from The Alistair Goodwin Band, Omam Dawn and Ed Goodale all of whom wowed with original acoustic tunes. The People's Lounge presented the performances on Sunday, June 2 and people had a blast listening to Jazz in the Park with Southsea Groove Collective.