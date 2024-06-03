Live at the Bandstand 2024: Victoria Park welcomes acoustic music and jazz in anticipated free summer music event

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 10:52 BST
Back for another weekend, Live at the Bandstand, continues to draw crowds in for a summer of music.

In its second weekend, Live at the Bandstand, has proved popular once again as locals flocked to Victoria Park to indulge in sensational acoustic music and jazz. On Saturday, June 1, Victoria Park welcomed performances from The Alistair Goodwin Band, Omam Dawn and Ed Goodale all of whom wowed with original acoustic tunes. The People's Lounge presented the performances on Sunday, June 2 and people had a blast listening to Jazz in the Park with Southsea Groove Collective.

Here are 12 pictures from the weekend:

From left, Christine Tanner, Garry Tanner and Jackie Kuczmyjiw. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-51)

From left, Christine Tanner, Garry Tanner and Jackie Kuczmyjiw. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-51) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Cheryl Hutchesson, left, and Suzanne Conrath chat in the sun. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-50)

Cheryl Hutchesson, left, and Suzanne Conrath chat in the sun. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-50) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Enjoying the music. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-49)

Enjoying the music. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-49) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Enjoying the music. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-48)

Enjoying the music. Live at the Bandstand, Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-48) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

