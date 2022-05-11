Live updates as 'major fire' breaks out in Portsmouth apartment building

The blaze is in Grafton Street, Portsmouth.
One resident described the fire as ‘major’ and said that it ‘appears to be a number of flats are on fire’.
Pictures and video show a large plume of smoke billowing from the building.
The News has sent a reporter down to the scene and have contacted Hampshire Fire and Rescue.
We will bring you all the latest updates on the fire in our live blog.
Live updates as ‘major fire’ starts in Portsmouth
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 17:05
- Fire is in an apartment building
- Pictures and video show plume of smoke
Residents advised to ‘avoid the area’
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Grafton Street, Portsmouth.
‘Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester, Havant, Eastleigh, Fareham, St Mary’s, Waterlooville and Hayling Island are in attendance.
‘The call came in at just before 4pm.
‘People are asked to avoid the area to allow our crews to work.’
Picture shows huge plume of smoke
‘Major fire’ has started in Portsmouth
One resident described the fire as ‘major’ and said that it ‘appears to be a number of flats are on fire’.