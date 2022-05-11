Live updates as 'major fire' breaks out in Portsmouth apartment building

The blaze is in Grafton Street, Portsmouth.

One resident described the fire as ‘major’ and said that it ‘appears to be a number of flats are on fire’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire in Portsmouth. Picture: Jamie Foy

Pictures and video show a large plume of smoke billowing from the building.

The News has sent a reporter down to the scene and have contacted Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

We will bring you all the latest updates on the fire in our live blog.

You can view our blog at the bottom of this article.

Pictures and video are available at the top of the story and come from Jamie Foy.

Check back for updates throughout the rest of the day on the fire in Portsmouth.