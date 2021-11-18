From left, Katie Pinnock, Lauren Hooper, Nysie Gunner and Hannah Hooper. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Southsea Laser Clinic on Marmion Road, an independent business specialising in laser hair removal, is running an online charity raffle.

Due to the nature of their work, the business deals with an array of varied clientele, including a high number of visitors coping with thyroid imbalances and deficiencies commonly as a result of thyroid cancer.

Thyroid cancer is rare, but numbers are rising and stand at approximately 2,700 new cases in the UK each year.

‘We’re raising awareness for your thyroid health, we want to encourage women to keep checking to make sure people notice when something is off’, says Nycie Gunner, marketing and social media manager at Southsea Laser Clinic.

This is something that the clinic feel strongly about and, along with over 20 other Portsmouth-based independent businesses, they are auctioning off £2,000 worth of prizes of their own and other local businesses services in a raffle raising money for Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust.

The charity is the first in the UK dedicated solely to the support of patients with Thyroid Cancer, running a helpline offering information, support and encouragement to those suffering with the illness.

The community has pulled together for the fundraiser, donating costly bundles free of charge including one month of fitness coaching from Purpose Performance worth £120, a family photoshoot offered by Dimples and Daisies worth £99, along with meal vouchers and gift sets from local venues and much more.

‘Other businesses have been really kind, so many have donated their own products and services worth hundreds’, says Nycie.

The raffle will be drawn on December 5 and the clinic in Southsea, having already raised £400 in their charity effort, hope to continue to increase the total over the next three weeks.

Raffle tickets are £10 each and all proceeds will be donated to Butterfly Thryoid Cancer Trust.

‘We know a lot of the bigger charities get much more attention and funds, we are keen to support a smaller charity like this one as we know it could make a huge difference’, says Nycie.

To buy tickets or find out more visit southsealaserclinic.co.uk/raffle

