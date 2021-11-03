From left, Nathan Stock, Mary-Lou Collins and Ben Rance, all 16, on their walk Picture: Sam Stephenson

On October 26, three students at Brune Park Community School, Mary-Lou Collins, Ben Rance and Nathan Stock walked a 13-mile walk in order to raise funds for Rowans Hospice.

The trio, all aged 16, chose the charity which provides free care and support to people in the local community who suffer life-limiting illnesses, and their families, as this is one close to their hearts.

Mary-Lou said: ‘As someone whose dad is living with a brain injury, I know what it's like for someone to struggle every day. I know Ben praises them (Rowans) for the support they gave his great aunt.’

‘We think the work they do is amazing’, she added.

The school friends have exceeded their target by almost double, raising £420 for the organisation through their online just giving page as well as donation buckets which they carried with them on the day.

Cheered along by ‘supportive’ friends and family via a live broadcast on social media, the trio completed the walk in 5 hours 40 minutes, having started the walk from Mick’s Monster Burgers on Portsdown Hill, a ‘highlight’ for them as this is a favourite spot for the three students to sit and enjoy a burger.

‘We all organised it together, as a group,’ said Mary-Lou. ‘We wanted to all be equally involved as a team. My friend Ben picked the route, we wanted it to be an adventure and we thought going along the coast was a great idea.’

The group were particularly grateful for the help of Ben’s dad, who drove the friends to their starting point stopping at various points to cheer them on along the way, as well as helping to advertise and make posters in aid of their fundraising effort.

‘We loved it and we were so proud of ourselves.’

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/team/charitywalk13mile

