Left to right: Henry and Chester Lewington

They had a silver plaque made to accompany the tree pots and watched the funeral at home.

Havant MP, Alan Mak, heard about the brothers’ tribute to Her Majesty, and sent them a letter to thank them for their efforts to remember her.

The two boys were extremely excited when they received the letters and could not wait to read them.

Henry, 8, said: ‘I'm definitely taking this one into school, I'll tell everyone I got a rare letter first and see if they can guess where it's from before I show them it in 'show & tell.’