Local MP sends letter of thanks to two young boys for their tribute to the Queen
ALAN Mak has sent two letters to brothers to thank them for their tribute to the Queen amid her death.
Chester and Henry Lewington planted apple trees in honour of the Queen on the day of her funeral because they wanted to do something a bit different to mark her life.
They had a silver plaque made to accompany the tree pots and watched the funeral at home.
Havant MP, Alan Mak, heard about the brothers’ tribute to Her Majesty, and sent them a letter to thank them for their efforts to remember her.
The two boys were extremely excited when they received the letters and could not wait to read them.
Henry, 8, said: ‘I'm definitely taking this one into school, I'll tell everyone I got a rare letter first and see if they can guess where it's from before I show them it in 'show & tell.’
They both opened the letter together, which was a nice moment for the brothers to share.