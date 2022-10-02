The Great South Run, which is set to take place on October 15 and 16, will see thousands of people running 5k and 10 miles across the weekend.

The 10 mile route, which commences at 10am, starts at Clarence Esplanade and will go up past Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth Dockyard, round to Portsmouth and Southsea train station, down through Southsea, past Canoe Lake and back up to Southsea Castle, where it will finish.

There are also categories for children to enter on the Saturday.

Great South Run held in Southsea and Portsmouth in 2002 PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS

There are a number of charities that can be chosen from and in many cases, if you chose a charity you may have to secure sponsorship funds to go back to the charity chosen.