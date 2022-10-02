When is the Great South Run, where is it held and how can you sign up
THE Great South Run will be taking place for its 32nd time.
The Great South Run, which is set to take place on October 15 and 16, will see thousands of people running 5k and 10 miles across the weekend.
The 10 mile route, which commences at 10am, starts at Clarence Esplanade and will go up past Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth Dockyard, round to Portsmouth and Southsea train station, down through Southsea, past Canoe Lake and back up to Southsea Castle, where it will finish.
There are also categories for children to enter on the Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales' departure from Portsmouth for repairs in Rosyth is delayed
-
2
Family of retired couple found dead in Holcot Lane house pay tribute to ‘amazing parents’ as police investigation continues
-
3
‘Monstrous’ Havant man handed life sentence with minimum term of 12 years for kidnapping and raping woman at knifepoint after taking her from Bournemouth to Salisbury
There are a number of charities that can be chosen from and in many cases, if you chose a charity you may have to secure sponsorship funds to go back to the charity chosen.
It costs £25 to take part in the 5k run and £46 for the full 10 miles and for those wanting to take part entry requirements can be found on the website at: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run/?