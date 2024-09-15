Vibrant designs created by talented artists have transformed the city this weekend. LOOKUP Portsmouth is back after capturing the public’s imagination last year.

Local and international designers showcased their talents including the melancholic street artist My Dog Sighs, contemporary visual artist Beau Stanton, Indonesian muralist Yessiow, pioneering Art Nouveau graffiti artist Inkie, Spanish muralist Marina Capdevila, character-driven Scottish artist KMG, Berlin-based Australian street artist Reka One, and nostalgic stencil artist Mando Marie.

Additional headliners include Billy Colours, Midge, Merny, Cristina Reyes, Sweet Toof/Rowdy, Sophi Odling, Bex Glover, Ben Eine, Toasters, Perspicere, Chinny Bond, Getting Up To Stuff, and Shekra.

In total, 117 artists have all contributed to the project. The permanent artworks will be featured at over 30 locations, with residents being given a map to see them all. This includes prime spots at 32 Wimbledon Park (Beau Stanton), Salvation Army Hostel (Reka One), Cosham Station (My Dog Sighs), and University Richmond Building (Yessiow). A landmark piece by local artist Midge will also be created at the end of Eastney Esplanade.

The full list of places to see all the artworks can be found in this article here. Here are 44 images of the street art.

