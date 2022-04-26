Love Island presenter Caroline Flack to be celebrated with Flackstock, a charity festival in her memory

Family and friends of the TV presenter have created Flackstock – an intimate day festival to celebrate Caroline’s life with comedy, dance and musical acts this summer.

The much-loved but troubled star died in February 2020 aged 40. A coroner recorded a verdict of suicide. Among her many TV credits Caroline was the presenter of Love Island and won Strictly Come Dancing.

With a committee including Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Keith Lemon and Jill Francis the team are thrilled to announce the first acts set to appear.

Caroline Flack (Pic: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Masked Singer winner Natalie Imbruglia, pop sensation Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are the first acts to be announced for the event which will take place in the grounds of Englefield, the Elizabethan House and estate near Pangbourne in Berkshire.

There will be celebrity appearances on the day by Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding, June Sarpong and BBC Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette and Aljaz.

Money raised from Flackstock will be split equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust – four outlets which held a special place in Caroline’s heart.

Caroline’s mother Christine said: ‘My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

‘Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.

‘Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie but charities that she loved with benefit from the proceeds.

‘A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.

‘My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.’

The event will take place at Englefield Estate following on from the summer concerts as part of Heritage Live on the site, presented by Giles Cooper Entertainment, who have provided their entire infrastructure and team for free to support Flackstock.

It will take place on Monday, July 25 from 4pm to 10.30pm.

More acts, special guests and announcements will be made in due course.

For more information and tickets go to flackstock.com.