The service was held at 10.45am this morning at Portchester Crematorium. Friends and family arrived in their droves to celebrate her personality and a life well lived.

Johnny Good, Eunice’s nephew, said it was a brilliant service which captured her personality. The 73-year-old, of Copnor, told The News: “It told us a lot about Eunice’s wonderful life, and we are all very pleased with it.

Funeral of Eunice Forehead on Monday 30th October 2023. Pictured: Hearse carrying the body of Eunice Forehead going into Portchester Crematorium, Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

“It was a complete celebration, rather than something morbid. She wanted an upbeat celebration and that is what she got. She’s a very kind lady and nothing was too much trouble for her.”

Eunice passed away on October 8 and is thought to have been one of the oldest people in Portsmouth. Visitors shared fond memories of her with each other as the coffin was brought into the crematorium, with beautiful flowers arranged around it.

The service did not match the grey skies and light rain, with proceedings being cheerful and wonderful tributes being read throughout. “All the readings mentioned her kindness, what a great neighbour she was and what a great person she was,” Mr Good added.

"That came over really well. The older she got, the less people there were around her, but it was a full house here.”

Loved ones gathered top pay their respects. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Christine Wenzel, 82, of Milton, is Eunice’s niece and said she will always remember Eunice spending time with her mother Beth Marshall – having lots of laughs together. She said: “The service would have been exactly what she would have wanted. It’s so nice to see so many people here.

" It was quite uplifting and talked about her life as if she was still here. She wouldn’t have wanted it to be a very sad day. It really was a celebration of 109 years. Not many people get to that age.”

Ms Wenzel described Eunice as an organiser who loved her friends, family and meeting up with them at parties. “It is a loss, but at the same time, there are so many wonderful memories,” she added.

“I’ve known her for a very long time. There is such a lot of life to think about and how she was with everybody.” Roland Bryant, 63, of Chichester, second cousin to Eunice, added: “It was a good tribute to her life, being 109 is an amazing achievement.

Eunice Forhead at her home in Portsea, Portsmouth, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She passed away on October 8, 2023, aged 109. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“She lived her life to the fullest and was someone who loved her family, and the fact that so many friends and family are here, is tribute to that. We’ll raise a glass for her.”

Patricia Bryant, 84, of Drayton, wife of Bernard, 87 – Eunice’s cousin – described Eunice as a “kind, caring and lovely” lady who loved gardening and visiting the seafront. She’ll remember meeting the Lord Mayor for afternoon tea with Eunice the most. “She was one of the best,” she said.

"It will be a major loss to Portsmouth. She knew so many people and she could tell you everything that happened years ago, but now that will be gone.