Liam Smith, 31, was found ‘lifeless’ in his lorry in the car park of the Farmhouse and Innlodge Hotel on February 18 around 3.20am.

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard how the army veteran, who suffered from post traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), was traced to the Burrfields Road car park by the haulage firm he worked for, Drake Freight, after he failed to show up for a collection.

The Coroner's Court in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hampshire Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180405-3355)

A co-worker and a receptionist from the hotel attended the scene before Mr Smith, a dad who lived in Newcastle, was found inside.

Police were called and first attending officer PC Hugh Elliot who said: ‘There were no life-saving opportunities.’

He was pronounced dead at 3.42am.

‘There were no signs of a struggle or anything untoward,’ PC Elliot added.

A ‘screwed-up’ hand-written note to his daughter was found inside the lorry.

Pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer, who found alcohol, cocaine and paracetamol in the deceased’s body, concluded the cause of death was from an ‘external neck compression’.

Assistant coroner Robert Simpson said Mr Smith had a ‘long history of mental health problems’ and ‘misuse of drugs’ after he was diagnosed with PTSD in 2014.

It followed an incident in which three fellow soldiers were killed in a live fire incident during a training exercise, which Mr Smith ‘blamed himself’ for. But Mr Simpson said there was ‘no justification’ for this.

The hearing was told how the former military servant had made two previous attempts on his life and was given anti-depressant medication but would stop taking these on occasions.

In May 2021, he saw his GP after suffering with anxiety and PTSD and was referred to a mental health practitioner who was unsuccessful in contacting him.

Mr Smith’s mum told the court her son was ‘very depressed’ before adding: ‘He was loving, kind and is very much missed. He had so much to offer. Unfortunately his demons were greater.’

