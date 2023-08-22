Derek and Colleen Collins, of North End, cemented their 60 years of marriage at the Holiday Inn in Pembroke Road, Southsea, on Saturday (August 19). The pair tied the knot on August 23, 1963, and have raised a loving family since.

Russell Collins, one of their three children, helped organise the surprise party for his parents and kept the event a secret. He only told them the location beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News before the big day: “They know the venue but they don’t know the plans for the day. There is going to be a celebration and it’s posh.

Derek and Colleen Collins, of North End, at their Diamond Wedding anniversary celebration.

“I think they are the first ones in the family to get to that milestone.” Guests enjoyed a buffet, disco, entertainers and heartfelt speeches given by friends and family alike.

Russell said his parents’ marriage and life together was practically set from the start, having known each other since they were children.

He added that his mum and dad were born in India and came to England in the 1950s, and the fairytale-esque case of young love went from there. The pair married when they were both aged 18, with friends and family flocking to the ceremony.

Derek and Colleen Collins' three children. From L to R: Russell, Jayne and Richard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell said: “They were married in Leicester and they lived most of their lives in Southampton, then my sister, myself and my brother came along after.” Derek and Colleen raised twin brothers Russel and Richard, and daughter Jayne.

The family lived in Reigate, London, for a year before moving to Portsmouth roughly 40 years ago. Russell said it was fate that the couple met during their childhood and were able to reunite and have a happy marriage and life together.

He added: “I think they met each other and it was fated to be from when they were kids growing up to being back in England, and then being together for 60 years. They were obviously the right ones for each other.

“It’ll mean an awful lot for people that have been close to mum and dad. They were always a couple to me that were just going to get there.

Derek and Colleen Collins, of North End, Portsmouth, on their wedding day, August 23, 1963

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless you find that compatibility in life with people, you’re not gonna have a happy life. They’re like soulmates.”

Russell said Derek and Colleen’s personalities don’t clash and they absorb each other like the ancient Chinese concept Ying and Yang. He added: “My mum’s a very shy person; my Dad’s more forward – like me really.

"We like a laugh and a joke. They have different characters, but obviously they blend into one when they’re together.

"They’ve got this sixth sense about each other. They go everywhere together; they’re always like that – even when Dad was in hospital. They’ve got that bond; they’ll always have that bond.”