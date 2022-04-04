Portsmouth City Council has confirmed the government funding to transform bus travel for residents.

The cash injection will help fund new tickets, ensure there are reduced fares and make bus journey times shorter and more reliable.

The Hard Interchange. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The move supports the delivery of the National Bus Strategy designed to increase bus use and deliver economic, health and social objectives.

It comes weeks after the government announced Portsmouth and Hampshire would be awarded £6.5m for zero emission buses, bringing the total funding to transform bus travel in Portsmouth and the wider area to £54.5m.

In partnership with both First and Stagecoach, the funding will be invested in revolutionising bus travel in the city through a number of improvements after feedback from residents and businesses.

Felicity Tidbury, acting assistant director at the council, said: ‘The government funding is fantastic news for the city, it is the much-needed boost Portsmouth needs especially when the cost of living is increasing, and we need to keep the city connected.

‘This funding will also help us tackle the problem of air pollution from transport in Portsmouth so that everyone can live healthier lives.’

Residents' top priority was the need for lower fares, with the funding allowing the council to work with its partners to make tickets more affordable this year.

A number of discounts will be introduced including reduced price tickets for young people up to the age of 19, a 90-minute hopper ticket for any passenger valid on any bus in the city in that time period, family tickets and cheaper tickets for evening travel.

Discounts for jobseekers and other groups will also be offered.

The council will also promote bus use for all, whilst also supporting the city economy, by offering free travel on 'Small Business Saturdays' and 'Free Fare Sundays'.

To ensure bus passengers get a best price guarantee, there are plans to develop a 'tap on tap off' bank card payment on all buses, similar to the London Underground. This is so passengers only pay for the journeys they make, and fares are capped at daily and weekly limits.

Another key priority for residents was improvements to bus service frequency. The plan is to increase evening bus service frequencies on core routes to every 20 minutes with last journeys at 11pm and at 1am on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Journeys will start from 4.30am on core routes with services running on Christmas Day for workers and those visiting family at home or in hospital.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan submitted to government in October last year will now form the basis for the wealth of improvements planned for public transport in the city over the next couple of years.

Projects address congestion pinch points on key bus routes along Lake Road, Southampton Road, in the city centre, at Rudmore roundabout and Portsbridge area junctions.

For more information on the plan visit travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-transport/

