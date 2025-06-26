A lucky man from Hampshire celebrated a lottery win by buying a holiday home.

The unnamed man won £1,000,000 when playing the EuroMillions on Friday, May 2. After buying the holiday home, he now plans to take the family away to celebrate their good fortune.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow - it is absolutely incredible how this lucky man from Hampshire has become a millionaire overnight. What a life-changing moment it must have been for him when he realised, he is now £1M richer!

“We can tell how much this win means this EuroMillions player, and it sounds like he is really going to treat his family so it’s a celebration all round! Huge Congratulations!”

The win was via the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code which every player automatically receives when purchasing a ticket. The draw in May was a special event where 10 millionaires were made.

Alongside the man from Hampshire, a woman from Nottinghamshire also won via the millionaire maker code.