A Portsmouth mum has spoken of her delight after bagging one million pounds in a lottery draw.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won the staggering amount in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, April 4. After confirming it was real, she cracked open a bottle of champagne with her daughter and has set her sights on getting on the property ladder.

The woman said: “I couldn’t believe it when I checked my account, I just wanted someone to confirm it was real! This is life-changing and will allow me to get on the property ladder and have some fabulous holidays... The Maldives is at the top of my list.”

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow - it is incredible how this lucky mum from Portsmouth has become a millionaire overnight. What a life-changing prize!

“We can tell how much this win means to the lucky lady and we’re so happy that this prize will have such a positive impact on the winner’s life, with a new home and lots of travel on the cards. Huge Congratulations!”

The Portsmouth woman bought a lucky dip ticket via the National Lottery App and with every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receives a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket creating a millionaire in every draw. The winning raffle on Friday, April 4 was TNKB70417.