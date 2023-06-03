The incident happened eastbound between junction 5 and 7 around 4pm on Saturday – close to the M3 interchange. It led to long delays in the area.

STORY UPDATE: Police appeal after man in his 40s killed on M27

The eastbound carriageway was not entirely cleared until just before midnight, although the westbound side had reopened several hours earlier.

At the time a police statement said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the M27. The eastbound and westbound carriageways are currently closed between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End.

‘We expect the eastbound carriageway to remain closed for several hours. We are advising people to seek an alternative route and avoid the area.’

