Predator Danny Richards, 59, of Salterns Lane, Hayling Island, pleaded guilty to 10 offences, including the rape of a girl under the age of 13 and assault by penetration of a child. The warped attacker was also caught with more than 4,500 abuse images – including images taken while he abused his victims.

He was sentenced to 20 years’ jail at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday. He will have to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence behind bars. During the police investigation, Richards’ electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop and memory sticks were seized and examined. Police discovered 224 indecent images of children on his mobile phone, including indecent images taken while he abused two young children. A total of 4,558 indecent images of children were also found on two other devices.

Danny Richards was jailed for 20 years. Pic Hants police

Richards claimed he had bought the laptop from someone on Facebook and that he was not aware of the images on the device. He later tried to suggest that someone had hacked his computer and downloaded the images. The evidence against him proved that this was a pack of lies made in a desperate attempt to avoid responsibility for his crimes.

Ashleigh Doy, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: ‘Richards subjected two innocent children to the most sickening crimes, all for his own sexual gratification. We take offending of this nature incredibly seriously and worked closely with police colleagues to build a strong case.

‘This resulted in an entirely evidence-led prosecution, meaning Richards pleaded guilty at an early stage in the face of the overwhelming case against him. Our joint working with police meant the case was prosecuted swiftly with justice delivered for everyone deeply affected by this case. We are committed to bringing people to justice for serious crimes such as this and hope today’s result sends a clear message to other perpetrators.’

Richards admitted one count of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of assault by penetration of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of taking indecent images of a child and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Detective inspector Heather Noad said: ‘I hope today’s sentence goes some way in helping the victims and their loved ones begin to move forward with their lives after these appalling offences were committed. In this particular case Richards’ guilty pleas entered for all of the offences avoided the need for a trial.

‘Our investigation started when the Internet Child Abuse Team (ICAT) received intelligence that indecent images of children had been uploaded to the internet from a specified IP address. A warrant was subsequently undertaken at an address on Salterns Lane on Hayling Island and a number of devices were seized. Ultimately indecent images of children (IIOC) were found on those devices, which directly led to and secured the charges against Richards.’