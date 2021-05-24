M27 crash this morning near M3 interchange leaves two lanes blocked causing delays
TWO lanes were blocked after a crash on the M27 this morning close to the M3 interchange at Rownhams.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 9:09 am
The incident happened just before 8.30am eastbound initially leaving lanes three and four blocked between junction 4 and junction 3.
Read More
Read MoreSea rescuers carry out frantic search to save 'person in difficulties' in stormy...
Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported with traffic tailing back to the M3.
There was then just one lane blocked and now it has been reported no lanes are blocked with the incident moved on to the hard shoulder
Delays are said to be ‘easing’ now.
SEE ALSO: Tributes paid after crash deaths
Around the same time Romanse also reported a broken down vehicle between the same junctions.