M27 crash this morning near M3 interchange leaves two lanes blocked causing delays

TWO lanes were blocked after a crash on the M27 this morning close to the M3 interchange at Rownhams.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 24th May 2021, 9:09 am

The incident happened just before 8.30am eastbound initially leaving lanes three and four blocked between junction 4 and junction 3.

Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported with traffic tailing back to the M3.

There was then just one lane blocked and now it has been reported no lanes are blocked with the incident moved on to the hard shoulder

Delays are said to be ‘easing’ now.

Around the same time Romanse also reported a broken down vehicle between the same junctions.

A crash eastbound on M27 between junction 3 and 4

