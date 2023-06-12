News you can trust since 1877
M27 crash: Three cars crash causing huge delays and one injured

A crash on the M27 heading in the direction of Portsmouth saw three cars collide causing severe delays.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened eastbound between junctions 2 and 3 before 8am during this morning’s rush hour traffic causing delays of 105 minutes.

Police have now provided more details on the incident. A spokeswoman said: ‘Officers were called at 7.49am to reports of a collision on the M27 between junctions 2 and 3. The collision involved three vehicles. One person suffered a minor injury.’

All lanes now cleared.

The M27 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)The M27 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
