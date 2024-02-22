M27 fatal crash: National Highways says when motorway could reopen - update
Junction 5 to 9 of the M27 westbound, closed off after a fatal crash on Wednesday, are expected to remain shut until tonight, the highways authority has said.
A Mercedes lorry driver in his 30s died at the scene of the horror crash that led to the motorway being closed before a fire erupted from the lorry hours later. The gantry was left damaged in the collision shortly after 12.30pm at junction 5 involving a lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.
National Highways has said this morning the stretch of motorway will be closed until tonight. A social media statement said: "The M27 westbound remains closed between J9 Fareham and J5 Southampton following a serious collision yesterday.
"This closure will remain closed until possibly tonight while emergency works take place through out the day/evening. There are delays of 60 minutes in the area."
Police told The News they are "no longer at the scene" and the reopening time will now depend on National Highways who have "control" over the scene.
One driver responding to the Highways post said it had taken them two hours to get from Portsmouth to Whiteley after leaving at 7am. "Sixty minutes...are you kidding me? I left Portsmouth at 7am and still not at Whiteley (at 9am)," he said.
A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were taken to hospital.