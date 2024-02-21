M27: "Serious" crash takes further twist as lorry involved in incident catches fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorry involved in M27 crash catches fire

The multi-vehicle crash westbound between junction 5 and 7 at 12.30pm has led to widespread delays, diversions and warnings from the police to avoid the area. At around 6pm police said the motorway was still likely to be closed for "several hours".

Now, around eight hours after the pile-up, the incident has taken a further twist as the lorry involved in the earlier crash has suddenly caught alight. Fire crews are on scene dealing the blaze with an investigation launched into what happened.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: "A lorry that was involved in an earlier crash on the M27 westbound between junctions 5 and 7 has caught fire. Crews from Eastleigh and Redbridge are in attendance. The investigation into the crash and the fire is ongoing."