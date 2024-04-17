M275 set for closures to carry out repairs to Tri-Sail panels torn during stormy weather
Starting this week, the Tri-Sails, also known as the "Sails of the South” will be undergoing essential repairs. Portsmouth City Council will start work on Thursday night to replace two of the torn panels, following recent storm damage.
The panels will be inspected during nightworks on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 April and removed on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May. To safely carry out this work, the M275 northbound from Rudmore Roundabout to Tipner will be closed each night, between 11pm and 5am. Diversions will be in place.
A Portsmouth City Council Spokesperson said: "Removing the panels overnight will avoid any disruption to traffic at rush hour, and the panels will be replaced during the summer to restore the iconic landmark."
