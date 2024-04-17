Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tri-Sails by the M275 were damaged in the storms. Pic: Portsmouth City Council

Starting this week, the Tri-Sails, also known as the "Sails of the South” will be undergoing essential repairs. Portsmouth City Council will start work on Thursday night to replace two of the torn panels, following recent storm damage.

The panels will be inspected during nightworks on Thursday 18 and Friday 19 April and removed on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May. To safely carry out this work, the M275 northbound from Rudmore Roundabout to Tipner will be closed each night, between 11pm and 5am. Diversions will be in place.

