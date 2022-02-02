Magic of Chinese New Year comes to Lord Mayor of Portsmouth's coffee morning

About a dozen members of the Portsmouth Chinese Association Dancing Group entertained almost 100 guests attending the lord mayor’s coffee morning, in Guildhall.

The stunning display is part of a series of festivities – which kicked off on Monday – to celebrate the start of the Chinese year of the Tiger.

Councillor Frank Jonas, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, said he was mesmerised by the performance, which included a series of traditional Chinese and Mongolian routines.

Lord Mayor Coffee Morning with Portsmouth Chinese Association to celebrate Chinese Ney Year on Wednesday 2 February 2022. Pictured: Lord Mayor, Frank Jonas with Lady Mayoress, Joy Maddox and the Portsmouth Chinese Association Dancers at the Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘The Chinese dance display was certainly well received by the people who turned up. It was very colourful, very fun to look at and very appreciated.

‘Portsmouth values its Chinese community – their contribution to the city can’t be underestimated and the fact they love to do things with us and for us, shows what they think of us.’

Traditionally, Chinese New Year celebrations are spread out across two weeks and are marked with a week-long public holiday in China.

Portsmouth Chinese Association Dancers at the Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Habibur Rahman

It is one of the biggest celebrations for Chinese communities around the world, with customs and traditions dating back centuries.

This year’s festivities started on Tuesday and will last for 16 days, starting on the eve of the New Year and finishing on the 15th day, on which the Yuan Xiao Festival takes place – where people release thousands of paper lanterns into the sky.

People in Portsmouth can expect to see celebrations across the city, culminating in a huge spectacle in Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, the action will see live performances from the UK Shaolin Temple, which includes traditional dragon and lion dances, set to Chinese music.

Pictured: Lord Mayor, Frank Jonas with Lady Mayoress, Joy Maddox and the Portsmouth Chinese Association Dancers at the Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Habibur Rahman

As well as the show, there will be a martial arts display and a chance for people to take part in a series of tai chi workshops.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming back the UK Shaolin Temple, their celebration shows are truly captivating to experience live. We look forward to ringing in the 2022 Year of The Tiger even bigger and better than ever.’

Martine Niven, from UK Shaolin Temple, added: ‘We’re delighted to be returning to Gunwharf Quays for the fourth time. We look forward to a vibrant memorable celebration and to educating guests at our tai chi workshops.’

The action in Gunwharf begins at 10.30am.

